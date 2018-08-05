Babysitter Arrested After Fracturing Child’s Arm

A babysitter has been arrested after she fractured the arm of her young charge in Gaston County.

Reports indicate that the incident occurred several months ago, but that the suspect was not arrested until five months after the warrant was issued.

The child and the child’s twin brother had both been entrusted to 18-year-old McKenzie Roberts who was the sister of the mother’s boyfriend at that time. While she was babysitting the children, she broke the arm of one of the boys.

The child had to be put in a cast for four weeks while the injury healed.

Roberts was later arrested and charged, and is now in custody at the Gaston County Jail with a bond of $50,000.

The mother of the child is warning other mothers to be very careful before letting anyone babysit their children.

The suspect will appear before the grand jury in August.