Back to Back Shootings in East Charlotte

An investigation is underway following a shooting in east Charlotte Friday afternoon, in which one person was shot in the leg.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said that officers responded to a reported shooting in the 8200 block of Thornhaven Court just after 2 p.m. Upon arriving at the scene, they learned that a group of people had gotten into a fight at another location before coming to Thornhaven Court, which escalated to the shooting.

It has been confirmed that one patient was admitted to the Carolinas Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made, nor have police identified any suspect in connection to the shooting.

Only two miles away from this incident, CMPD responded to another shooting at a McDonald’s. Officials report that a man suffered life-threatening injuries in this incident.

Police are uncertain as to whether these shootings are connected.