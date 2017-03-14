Ballantyne Teacher Arrested for Inappropriately Touching Children

A teacher from Ballantyne has been arrested after inappropriately touching several children.

The man, Joseph Starnes, 36, was a teacher at the Primrose School in Ballantyne. Investigations began after an 8-year-old child came forward to say that he had been forcibly fondled by Starnes. Crimes Against Children Unit Detectives initiated these investigations at the beginning of March. During the course of the investigations, detectives also received information that there was another victim as well, a 7-year-old boy.

Both incidents occurred at the school while Starnes was a teacher at the institution.

Starnes was arrested this Friday and was charged with six counts of indecent liberties with a child. Authorities are now looking into the incident further in the event that there are more victims that have not yet come forward. Police said that it is fortunate that the children spoke up in this case, as it is only too often that a child will be too afraid to come forward.

After his arrest, Starnes was taken to Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office where he is still in custody.