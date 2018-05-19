Band Director Arrested After Sex Crime with Student

A local band director has been arrested after sex crimes with a student.

The teacher was employed at Mallard Creek High School in Charlotte. He was identified as 25-year-old Anthony Gonzalez. He worked as both the band director and English teacher of the 9th through 12th grades.

Gonzalez was arrested on Friday and charged with indecent liberties with a student.

Reports indicate that CMS is cooperating fully with police in the investigation process. They have contacted the parents of the student, and the parents are also assisting in investigations.

This case was just one of several reported in the CMS school systems this year.