Bank Robber Arrested After Crashing Into a Tree

A suspect who had robbed two banks, was arrested after crashing his getaway car into a tree.

According to reports, the suspect, 36-year-old Casner Cooper, entered a BB&T bank that is located in the 6800 block of Fairview Road just after 2:30 p.m. on Friday. Cooper robbed the bank at gunpoint and then left the premises.

Shortly after the incident on Fairview Road, the suspect went inside a Wells Fargo in the 2900 block of South Boulevard. The incident at the Wells Fargo happened just before 3:30 p.m. Cooper robbed the bank, and then left the building. On the way out, he fired a shot with his gun in the parking lot, but injured no one in the process.

After both incidents, the police received information regarding the suspect and the car, a red Camaro, that he was driving. With this description in hand, they distributed the information to officers in the area. Officers from the Westover Division spotted the vehicle, and tried to initiate a traffic stop near the 2800 block of Phillips Avenue. The suspect refused to stop, but later lost control of the vehicle, plunging it into a tree near Remount Road. Police then apprehended the suspect and brought him to CMPD headquarters where police interviewed him. After speaking with him, police arrested him and charged him with the two robberies.