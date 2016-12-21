Belmont Police Department to Hire Assistant Chief

The Belmont police department will be adding a new position soon for an assistant chief.

Applications have already closed for the position and Belmont’s chief, Skip Clark, will be going through resumes. The choice could be made as soon as January.

The purpose of the new position is to help with chief with daily operations of the department as well as give him more time to focus on strategic goals for the department.

Andy Leonard, formerly of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, is currently acting as Belmont’s patrol commander. In January, he’ll be working 20 hours a week as the assistant chief is hired and gets used to the role. Then Leonard will leave the department, according to Clark.

This structure will be similar to other departments in the area. The Gaston and Gastonia departments already have two assistant police chiefs and the Mount Holly department has a deputy chief of police.