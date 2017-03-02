Bessemer City Man is Federal Prisoner After Drug Trafficking Charges

A man in Bessemer City was arrested after federal agents raided his home on Wednesday.

The suspect, Christopher Michael Partlow, 45, has had his fair share of convictions before this most recent incident. A previous arrest had occurred on January 19 of this year after undercover Bessemer City police had purchased heroin from him. After the undercover purchases, police conducted a search of his home on East Maryland Avenue, and found more heroin, along with 6 grams of crack cocaine, firearms, pill bottles, and ammunition.

In addition to these findings, Partlow admitted to trafficking more than 280 grams of crack cocaine in a matter of two years, in addition to the heroin, as well as possessing two firearms. In total, Partlow was charged with 26 felonies on this occasion and given $100,000 bond. On other occasions, Partlow had been placed on probation for speeding to elude police, and had previous convictions of grand larceny and second-degree burglary.

After making bond, he was released from prison on January 27. Parlow immediately re-entered his drug trafficking schemes, and federal agents believe he has trafficked more than 80 grams of illegal drugs since.

Following his most recent arrest on Wednesday, Partlow was charged with drug trafficking conspiracy, possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.