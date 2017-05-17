Blac Youngsta and Two Others Arrested For February Shooting

Memphis rapper Blac Youngsta and two other men were arrested and charged on Tuesday in connection to a shooting that occurred in February during the CIAA tournament in Charlotte.

The incident had occurred on February 25 at around 6:30 p.m. Young Dolph had been about to perform in an unofficial concert at a night club in the 600 block of North Caldwell Street when suspects pulled up and fired at least 100 rounds at his black SUV causing damage to his car and one other. No injuries occurred as a result of the shooting. According to Dolph, he had spent a significant amount of money making the SUV bulletproof.

Police later found around 100 bullet casings in the area. Reports indicated that the attack was likely due to a rivalry between Dolph and another Memphis rapper.

On Tuesday, Sammie Benson, who goes by the stage name of Blac Youngsta, along with two other individuals, surrendered himself to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police. Sammie Benson, 23-year-old Frederick Black, and 20-year-old Antavius Gardner, were all charged with six counts of discharging a weapon into occupied property and felony conspiracy. Benson was later released.

In response to the shooting, Dolph released an album in April entitled “Bulletproof” which had several references to the shooting and the impenetrability of his vehicle and reputation.