BMW Crashes into Fire Truck on I-85

A car crashed into a fire truck that was on its way to respond to another wreck on Interstate 85 in Concord early Tuesday.

The incident occurred on I-85 North close to Exit 49 for Concord Mills Boulevard about 1:30 a.m., according to WBTV.

The car, a BMW failed to yield as the fire truck was blocking two lanes while redirecting traffic. The car was going full speed and hit the front right of the truck, according to troopers.

The driver of the BMW was taken to the hospital nearby. State troopers said the driver is facing a DWI charge.

There were no firefighters injured.