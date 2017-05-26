Body Believed to be That of Charlotte Uber Driver Found in Rock Hill

The body of a man believed to be that of missing Charotte Uber driver Marlo Johnis Medina-Chavez was found in Rock Hill on Thursday.

Medina-Chavez had been missing since Saturday after family members said that he had gone out to pick up a passenger just before 10:00 p.m. The man never came home, and police were notified that he was missing.

A few days later, the fraudulent use of the victim’s credit card in Maryland led to the discovery of his vehicle with four suspects inside. All four were taken in for questioning, but two were later released. Homicide detectives with the CMPD continue to hold 20-year-old James Aaron Stevens and 24-year-old Diontray Divan Adams in custody for questioning. The pair have been charged with financial credit card fraud and possession of a stolen vehicle. In the meantime, police continue to investigate all of the circumstances surrounding the man’s mysterious disappearance.

On Thursday, police began to search the wooded area near Mount Gallant Road in Rock Hill, and the body of a man was consequently discovered in a field in the area. The body was not buried, and police believe the body to be that of Medina-Chavez, but are waiting for confirmation from a medical examiner. Tests will be done on clothing, stature, and race to make these determinations.

The medical examiner will also work to discover the cause of death, and officers say that additional charges may be brought against Stevens and Adams as a result of the findings.

The body was the second found in this general area in several weeks. The first was that of Jamie Magras who had been missing for four days prior to the discovery of her body. Police do not believe the two cases to be connected.

Investigations are still taking place in the case and members of the CMPD ask anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.