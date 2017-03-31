Body Found Buried in Statesville Confirmed as Missing Person

The body that was found buried in a freshly dug grave in Statesville has been confirmed as the missing 26-year-old from earlier this month.

Darwin Lewis Turner Jr. had last been seen about a fortnight before in the 1900 block of East Cloaninger Street. On Tuesday a body was found buried in a shallow grave in the woods near Mahogany Road and East Greenbriar Road in east Statesville.

At the time, police could not possitively confirm the identity of the victim or the cause of death. The body was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem. An autopsy was performed which positively confirmed the identity as that of Turner. The cause of death was determined as being gunshot wounds.

Police have stated that extensive investigations are now taking place to find the person or persons responsible. Members of the investigative team also said that they are not releasing the names of suspects at this time so as to protect the case.