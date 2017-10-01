Body Found by Landscaper Behind Charlotte Church

Police have been investigating a possible murder after a young woman’s body was discovered behind a local church Friday morning.

A heavy police presence gathered near the East Stonewall AME Zion Church on Griers Grove Road, complete with helicopter and several patrol cars, to determine if there was any criminal involvement.

Reverend Michael McLean of East Stonewall Church said, “There’s a lot of crime in this area.”

According to McLean, drug paraphernalia and clothing has been found in this area behind the church, but never anything like this. He said, “It’s unfortunate that a young life was lost.”

A family in Norfolk, Virginia has been asked to travel to Charlotte to identify the body.

It is still unclear whether any foul play was involved. One neighbor, however, told reporters that she heard gunshots overnight.

Police have not yet released how the person died. The case remains under investigation