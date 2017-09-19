Body Found in East Charlotte

Police are looking into the case after a body was found in east Charlotte.

According to police, the body was discovered in the back of a home on Monday afternoon. A neighbor had discovered the body and then contacted police at approximately 3:30 p.m. Police arrived at the residence which was in the 1500 block of Medford Drive shortly afterwards. Detectives noted that the body had been there for several days before being discovered.

Police are now investigating the incident to determine whether foul play is suspected. The identity of the body has not yet been released. Meanwhile police are working to determine the cause of death.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.