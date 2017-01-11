Body Found in Iredell County

Police are investigating after a body was found in a home in Iredell County.

The body was found inside a home on Tuesday evening. Police from the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office were called to the scene at approximately 7:00 p.m. A 9-1-1 call had been made but the person who made the call hung up on responders before the end of the conversation. When police arrived they found one person dead.

The house was in the 500 block of Shiloh Road in Statesville. Investigators were on the scene, attempting to gather information. The whole area was taped off while they investigated. The investigation lasted all night into the early hours of the morning.

No information is known yet as to the cause or nature of the death, or whether police are looking for any suspects.