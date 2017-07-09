Body Found in Pond Believed to Be That of Missing Lancaster Man

The body of a man found in a pond is believed to be that of a missing Lancaster man.

22-year-old Jerell White was last seen leaving a Fourth of July party in Lancaster County at 1:00 a.m. on Wednesday morning. At the time, he was seen walking down Pleasant Road in Primus. Reports indicated that a fight had taken place at the party before White left.

Police began searching for White after he was reported missing. His glasses were found in the driveway of the home where the party was located, and his cell phone was discovered near a fence that he had crossed while leaving the party. Searches were conducted in the nearby area over the course of the next few days with a focus on the forested area near the home.

The pond where the body was found was near the fence that White had crossed. An autopsy has been scheduled for Sunday to confirm the identity of the body and to determine the cause of death as well as why he may have disappeared.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 888-274-6372.

White was a former athlete at Lancaster High School and played several instruments in the band at his church, and was a treasured member of his family and the community.