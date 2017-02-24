Body Found in the Woods in Lincoln County

Extensive investigations are taking place after a body was found in the woods in Lincoln County.

The body was discovered near Hollice Henderson Road on Wednesday morning by a crew of people who were working on a sewer line in the area. Police received the call at approximately 11:00 a.m., and proceeded to the area where they roped off an investigation scene.

Due to the high level of decomposition of the body, police believe the body to have been resting in the wooded area for a number of years.

Police have not yet been able to say whether or not they suspect foul play in the case. Although the area is located near a rehabilitation center, police say they have no reason to believe that the body is that of a patient.