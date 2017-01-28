Body Found in Union County

A body has been found in Union County.

The body was found on Saturday morning at approximately 8:00 a.m. by someone who was walking in the area. The person then called police who came to the scene shortly after receiving the call.

The witness found the body near Southern Evangelical Seminary which is in the 3000 block of Tilley Morris Road. Police are investigating the circumstance as a suspicious death. They have not yet released the name of the deceased, or whether they are looking for any suspects relating to the victim’s death.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Union County police or Crime Stoppers.