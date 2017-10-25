Body Found In York County Confirmed as 23-Year-Old Pregnant Woman

A body found in York county was identified as that of a 23-year-old pregnant woman from Charlotte.

The body was discovered earlier this month in York county near the border of Lancaster County. The discovery had been made by workers who were in the area testing water near Dobys Bridge. The body of the young woman was found on rocks near the creek.

Police later identified the body as that of Natalie Nicholle Merrick who had been reported as being missing on October 20th. Merrick was pregnant at the time of her disappearance and death. Police suspect that the murder occurred elsewhere, and her body was dumped at the Dobys Bridge site.

On Wednesday police arrested the woman’s partner, 28-year-old Mahmood Amjad Bhatti in connection to the incident. Bhatti, who has a child with the victim, has been charged with murder and murder of an unborn child.

Bhatti has had former charges of assault against a woman in the past. He is currently residing in Mecklenburg County Jail.