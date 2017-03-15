Body Found Under a Bridge in Gaston County

Police are investigating after a body was found underneath a bridge in Gaston County.

Police reported that workers from the North Carolina Department of Transportation located the body while conducting an examination of the bridge this week. The bridge was located in the northwestern part of Gaston County on Landers Chapel Road.

Police have not yet released what they believe to be the cause of death of the individual, and it is not yet known whether police are suspecting foul play in the case.

Members of the Gaston County Police brought the body to medical examiners in order to determine the identity of the deceased as well as a cause of death. Police reported that they could not immediately identify any outward causes of death.