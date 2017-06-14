Body of a Woman Found in Statesville

The body of a black woman was found in Statesville on Wednesday afternoon.

According to reports, the woman’s body was discovered half-submerged in a creek near Diamond Street shortly after 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday. Although a Silver Alert was issued for a black woman living on this same street earlier in the month, police say that it is too early to determine whether or not this may be the missing woman, and the identity of the body has not yet been discovered.

Investigations have proved difficult due to the challenging terrain, but police were able to retrieve the body which was transported to Baptist Hospital for an autopsy that has been schedule for Thursday.

Police are still actively investigating, and ask anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers.