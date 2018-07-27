Body of Charlotte Man Believed to Be in York County

Police say that they are searched for the body of a Charlotte man, and they believe he may have been moved to York County after he was killed.

The search began after 28-year-old Eric Spells was killed. The young man had been reported missing from his apartment on Wednesday, according to police reports, and shortly afterwards the case began to be investigated as a homicide.

Police in Charlotte later charged three people in connection with the incident. These three individuals were identified as 28-year-old Dwayne Evans, 31-year-old Jason Connell Palmer, and 32-year-old Shavonn Lanique Scott. Evan was charged with the murder, and Palmer and Scott were both charged with accessory to murder after the fact.

Police later released that investigations have led them to believe that the body had been left in South Carolina, specifically in York County. York County police have been assisting in the investigations, and a search was being conducted near the area of the Flying J Plaza located near S.C. 901 and Interstate 77.

Police have not released information regarding whey they believe the body to have been moved, and investigations are still taking place.