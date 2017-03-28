Body of Man Found in Statesville

The body of a man was found on Monday in Statesville by local police.

Reports indicated that Statesville police located the site of a freshly dug grave on Monday evening amidst the trees in an area near the 1100 block of Mahogany Road in east Statesville. Members of the Statesville Police were joined by Iredell County Police to dig up the area.

After excavating the crime scene, they discovered the body of a black male buried beneath the soil. The body was taken to Baptist Hospital.

Statesville Police stated that, although 26-year-old Darwin “D.J.” Turner was reported missing from a nearby area this week, it is not possible for police to say yet whether the body is that of Turner. Autopsies are now being completed to determine both the identification of the victim as well as the cause of death.

Police, along with the State Bureau of Investigation are teaming up in the investigations, and ask anyone with information relating to the incident to call Statesville Police at 704-878-3406.