Body of Missing Man Found on Friday

The body of a missing man was discovered in Charlotte on Friday, leading police on a manhunt for a murder suspect.

The family of 20-year-old Jacob Hernandez reported the young man missing on Thursday. Police began a missing person investigation which ended on Friday when the body of the victim was discovered in a wooded area in the 100 block of Rhyne Station Road.

Following the discovery, a homicide investigation began. Police obtained warrants for 18-year-old Jaime Joel Melendez Suarez. Police believe the suspect to have shot the victim at a location in the 4200 block of South Boulevard, and then taken the body to wooded area in an attempt to hide it.

The initial charges were assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill inflicting serious injury. When the body was found, these charges were upgraded to murder charges.

The suspect has not yet been apprehended. Police ask anyone who sees the suspect to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.