Body of Missing Woman Found 10 Years Later

The remains of a missing woman have been found ten years after she went missing.

The case began in September of 2008 when 46-year-old Mouy Tang was reported as missing. She had been residing at Unique Living assisted living, and suffered from several health conditions including schizophrenia and diabetes. According to reports, she had left her residence, and was last seen walking along a path near the Unique Living assisted care.

A search was immediately undertaken, but no sign of the woman was ever found. However, ten years later, on February 17, 2018, two rabbit hunters found her remains near East Stagecoach Trail less than a mile from the assisted living home where she had lived for 16 years.

According to reports, Unique Living was closed shortly after the disappearance of Tang due to a high number of deaths as well as residents leaving the home and going missing. In addition to Tang, Kelly “Buck” Whitesides went missing from the facility and was found over a week later within 1,000 feet of the building. Yet another went missing and was found alive 100 miles away from the home. Deaths were also reported in the home as a result of accidents. With the help of Tang’s family, the business was closed by North Carolina.