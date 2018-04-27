Body of Missing Woman Found After Two Weeks of Searching

The body of a missing woman from Charlotte has been found after she was missing for over two weeks.

According to reports, 21-year-old Alexus Fraley was reported missing on April 13. Initial investigations revealsed the circumstances of her disappearance to be suspicious, and police believed her to be in danger. She was last seen alive in the 8000 block of Eaglewind Drive wearing a blue and white striped dress, tan sandals, and a Kate Spade purse.

A search was initiated for the Charlotte woman. The search ended on Friday morning with the discovery of a body on Dixie River Road in west Charlotte.

39-year-old Richard Jordan Jr. was placed into custody in connection to the woman’s disappearance. On Friday, he was charged with the murder and kidnapping of Alexus Fraley.

Police are still investigating the case, and are currently determining the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.