Body Recovered From Lake Norman After Distress Call

Police are on scene after a body was recovered from Lake Norman.

According to reports, a distress call was made on Tuesday afternoon. The caller told authorities that two people were having difficulties in the water. In addition, a missing persons report was filed.

Crews arrived at the Lake and began searching the water for the individual. After several hours, a body was pulled from the water.

Iredell County Police are saying that no foul play is suspected in the case.

The identity of the individual has not yet been released.