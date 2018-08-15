Body Recovered From Lake Norman After Distress Call

August 14, 2018

Police are on scene after a body was recovered from Lake Norman.

According to reports, a distress call was made on Tuesday afternoon. The caller told authorities that two people were having difficulties in the water. In addition, a missing persons report was filed.

Crews arrived at the Lake and began searching the water for the individual. After several hours, a body was pulled from the water.

Iredell County Police are saying that no foul play is suspected in the case.

The identity of the individual has not yet been released.

Share

Comments are closed.