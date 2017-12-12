Bomb Threat at Walmart in Mooresville Causes Evacuation

Police, Mooresville Fire Department, and other emergency crew were on scene yesterday after a bomb threat was made at a Mooresville Walmart.

The threat was made just before 5:00 p.m. on Monday afternoon at 169 Norman Station Plaza. Following the call, emergency crews arrived at the scene. The store was evacuated of all customers and employees while the entire premises was searched by bomb sniffing dogs.

As a result of the incident, N.C. 150 from Norman Station Drive to Talbert Road was closed for several hours causing traffic problems around the area for evening commuters.

During the search, no suspicious objects were found. Workers were allowed back in the store at 7:00 p.m., roads were reopened, and the store reopened at 8:00 p.m.

No suspects have been arrested yet in connection to the incident.