Burke County Man Sets Fire to Home With His Five Children Still Inside

A Burke County man has been arrested after he set fire to a mobile home while he and his five children were still inside.

The incident took place in Morganton this week. According to police reports, the man, 37-year-old Floyd Tate, took gasoline, and doused the mobile home where he and five children, ages 5-12, were inhabiting at the time. He then locked the doors, and set fire to the home.

Deputies arrived on the scene shortly afterwards. Although the home was not on fire when they arrived, they smelled gasoline inside the home. All five children were safely removed from the home.

After police determined that he had doused the home in gasoline and set fire to the building, Tate was arrested. He was taken by police to the Burke County Magistrate’s Office and charged with arson, communicating threats, and child abuse. He was then transported to the Burke-Catawba District Confinement Facility to await his first court date on July 5.

Tate is being held under a $100,000 secured bond.