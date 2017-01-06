Bus Driver Charged After Overturning Bus

A bus driver in Gastonia is being charged after overturning a bus on Tuesday. The accident happened shortly before 7 on the first day back from the Christmas holidays.

Sources say that the driver was driving too close to the edge of the road, and the conditions were rainy. The bus went over the side of the road, into the ditch, and then overturned. There were four students on the bus at the time of the crash, ages eight to ten, and no one, including the driver, was injured. The students exited out of the back door of the bus, and were able to be quickly returned to their parents after the accident.

The driver, Milagros Pena, is now being charged with careless driving, reckless driving, and driving too fast in rainy conditions.

This accident was a precursor to a day in Charlotte that was filled with accidents involving school busses. On Wednesday, three bus accidents took place within one hour. These accidents resulted in three minor, but nonetheless regrettable injuries. Parents in the Charlotte and Gastonia areas are now voicing concerns about bus safety in these counties and are hoping that the districts will take their concern seriously. Parents are hoping that districts will hire bus monitors to help keep children safe while the driver focuses on driving.