Business Owners Use Store to Disguise Drug Side Business

Two business owners and one employee are under arrest after police discovered that they were using their store to sell drugs.

The suspects were Mandi Uriah Smith, 39, Kenin Nicole Anzalone, 33, and Askari Jawad Johnson, 37. All three reside on the same street in Iron Station. Smith and Johnson are co-owners of J&M Discount Variety Store which is located on N.C 27 just outside Lincolnton. Anzalone was an employee of the same store.

Police obtained a search warrant of the store on Monday, and searched the premesis with drug sniffing dogs the same day. During the search, police found illegal drugs and other items in different parts of the store including the storage area, the office, and the cooler.

In total, officers found 1.5 pounds of marijuana, 70 grams of oxycodone, alprazolam pills, two handguns, drug paraphernalia, and cash in the rough amount of $13,000.

Smith and Johnson were both charged with felony counts of trafficking opium or heroin, possession of a controlled substance with the intent to manufacture drugs, maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance, and felony possession of a firearm. They were both booked into Lincoln County Jail with a $100,000 bond.

Anzalone was charged with two felony counts of conspiracy and misdemeanor drug paraphernalia possession, and was booked into jail with a $30,000 bond.