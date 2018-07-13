Cabarrus County Death Confirmed as Homicide

Police have determined a suspicious death in Cabarrus County to be a homicide.

Reports indicated that an assault was reported in Concord in the early hours of Friday morning in a neighborhood near Melrose Drive.

The victim, identified as Michael Lee Washington, was later found dead at a home in the same area.

Police have now connected the two incidents and are investigating the death as a homicide.

Although police did not release any information regarding a potential suspect, the Concord Police Department told the public that they do not believe that there is any danger for the community.

The investigation is active, and no other information has been released at this time.