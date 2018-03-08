Cabarrus County High School Evacuated After Bomb Threat

A high school in Cabarrus County was evacuated following a bomb threat.

The threat was found on Tuesday morning at Hickory Ridge High School in Harrisburg. According to police reports, a note reading “There’s a bomb in the school. Can’t find it? You will soon enough. Let’s make another Parkland High School. Good Luck” was found in a girls’ bathroom.

After finding the note, authorities evacuated the school, instructing students to leave all of their belongings behind. The evacuation took place at around 7:50 a.m. on Tuesday morning, with students heading to the football field and the nearby middle school.

A search was conducted of the school. Although the school was announced as being safe at 10:40 a.m., many parents came to collect their children.

Police are warning the students and the community that making a false report such as this one constitutes a felony charge.

A culprit has not yet been found, but police say that they are investigating and have access to school video that will hopefully help to identify the individual responsible for the note.