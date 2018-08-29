Cabarrus County Man Arrested After Stabbing Three Family Members

A man in Cabarrus County has been arrested after he stabbed three of his family members this week.

The incident happened at a home in Mt. Pleasant just after midnight on Tuesday. According to reports, police were called to the area for a domestic dispute, and received a second call saying that someone had been injured at the scene in a stabbing.

Police arrived at the scene to find the suspect who came up to police as they arrived. He had allegedly stabbed three people in his family including his wife, their son, and his mother-in-law.

Police identified the suspect as 47-year-old Christopher Daniel Martin. His wife was identified as Wendy Martin, his son was identified as Zachary Martin, and the mother-in-law was identified as Georgia Blake.

All three victims were transported to the hospital. Wendy Martin suffered several stab wounds, Zachary Martin suffered from stab wounds to the head, and Georgia Blake also received stab wounds to her face. It is unknown what the condition of the three victims is at this time.

Police arrested Martin and charged him with attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, and assault on a handicapped person.