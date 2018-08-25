Cabarrus County Police Search for Suspect of Bank Robbery

Police in Cabarrus County are searching fr a suspect who robbed a bank in Harrisburg.

The robbery took place at a Wells Fargo in the 5000 block of NC Highway 49 South. According to reports, the suspect entered the Wells Fargo on Saturday morning, approached a bank employee, and demanded money. He fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money.

Police were able to find surveillance photos of the suspect. He is described as being a black man wearing dark sweatpants, a white t-shirt with a picture of scissors, a basketball, and a net on the front. He was also wearing sunglasses at the time of the robbery. He is slim and stands at around 6 ‘ tall.

The Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Department asks anyone with information in the incident to contact Crime Stoppers at 704-93-CRIME or the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Department at 704-920-3000.