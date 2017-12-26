Car Chase Ends In Crash, State Trooper Injured

A state trooper is injured after a car chase ended in a crash on Monday night.

According to police reports, the trooper was driving in west Charlotte on a non-emergency traffic call when he was passed by a suspect in a white Honda Civic that had a South Carolina license plate. The driver of the vehicle was speeding far over the speed limit, prompting an attempted traffic stop.

When the trooper attempted to pull the vehicle over, the driver of the Honda Civic refused to stop and sped through traffic.

Reports indicated that the suspect was driving recklessly, putting the other vehicles on the road in danger.

During the incident, the state trooper attempted to drive his vehicle into the right lane in an attempt to avoid other vehicles, but lost control of the car and crashed into a pole with the right side of the vehicle. As a result of the crash, the suspect in the white vehicle got away, and the trooper sustained a broken arm.