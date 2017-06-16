Car Crashed Into House Was Stolen, Police Say

A man was arrested after a stolen car crashed into a home on Friday morning.

The vehicle was carjacked from a woman in the 2800 block of Huntingtowne Farms Lane near Park Road. The incident occurred just after midnight. According to reports, three men approached the victim and her Dodge Caliber, and carjacked it, speeding off with her vehicle.

Before the victim had even reported the carjacking, police saw a vehicle speeding down South Boulevard. They attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but the driver of the stolen vehicle would not stop. The suspects continued onto Springwood Lane two miles from where the car was stolen. The driver then crashed the Dodge Caliber into a home, causing damage to the property.

The suspects fled from the vehicle. CMPD was able to apprehend one of the suspects with the use of K-9 units. 23-year-old Xaxier Davis was arrested and charged with common law robbery, felony larceny of a motor vehicle, and assault on a female.