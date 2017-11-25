Car Crashes into Charlotte Hotel

Police are investigating after a car crashed into a local Charlotte hotel.

The accident occurred on Friday night at the Holiday Inn Express and Suites in the 6000 block of University Pointe Boulevard. According to police reports, the vehicle veered toward the hotel and struck the side of the building, crashing into the lobby of the hotel.

One person sustained injuries in the incident, and was taken to the hospital for treatment. It is reported that the injuries are non-life-threatening. The lobby was empty of people at the time of the crash.

It is still unclear what caused the crash, and police have not released whether or not the driver will be charged for the incident.