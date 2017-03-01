Car Runs Over Child in Gaston County

A 3-year-old child in Gaston County received serious injuries after being run over by a car on Tuesday.

The incident occurred in Gastonia at approximately 5:00 p.m. in the driveway of a home. According to reports, the car was occupied by the 21-year-old cousin of the child. In what police are so far calling an accident, the young man hit the child while backing out of the driveway. Police report that the 21-year-old was aware of the children playing in the yard, but had asked if all of the children were out of the way before moving the vehicle. Believing them to all be clear of the car, he continued to back up, striking the child with the right side of his vehicle.

The child sustained serious injuries to his head and face. He was rushed to the hospital where medical personnel said that he would likely require surgery, but was expected to survive the incident.

Police say that this type of incident does occur quite regularly, and a number of deaths have occurred when parents or other adults lose track of their children for just long enough to accidentally hit them with a vehicle. Everyone involved in this case is thankful that this time, a death did not occur.