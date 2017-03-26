Car Strikes and Kills Pedestrian in Southwest Charlotte

One pedestrian is dead after being struck by a car in southwest Charlotte.

The incident occurred in the 4500 block of Billy Graham Parkway near I-85. According to reports, the pedestrian was hit while crossing the street outside of any marked crosswalks and against the green light. The driver, who was going southbound on Billy Graham Parkway, struck the pedestrian.

MEDIC arrived and pronounced the victim dead at the scene. The victim will remain unidentified until police can notify the family of their death.

Members of the CMPD Major Crash Investigation Unity arrived at the scene to investigate, and at this time do not believe speed or alcohol impairment of the driver are a factor.

The accident occurred at approximately 5:00 a.m. and Inbound Billy Graham was closed from Scott Furtrell Drive to Boyer Street while police investigated the scene.