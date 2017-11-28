Car Theft Leads to Chase and Arrest

Police have arrested two people after they stole a vehicle and led police on a chase.

The incident occurred on Monday morning. Reports indicated that a woman was in the parking lot of the Arboretum with her vehicle when she was approached by two suspects. The suspects took her car keys from her, got into her vehicle, and drove off, striking another car in the parking lot in the process. The victim tried to hold onto the car and was dragged behind it for 30 feet before she let go. The victim sustained minor injuries and was then taken to Carolinas Medical Center for treatment.

The victim contacted CMPD who began searching for the vehicle. The stolen car was identified on I-485. Police attempted a traffic stop, but the suspects inside kept driving. Officers initiated a chase which continued into South Carolina on I-77.

The chase ended with a crash in York County on Anderson Road. Police on the scene arrested the two individuals.

The suspects were identified as 29-year-old Jason Tyler Mosley and 31-year-old Melissa Jayne Werts. Mosley was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, common law robbery, conspiracy, hit and run, felony fleeing to elude, reckless driving, and failure to heed blue lights.

Werts was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, common law robbery, and conspiracy.

Both will be extradited to North Carolina.