Car Thieves Crash During Police Chase

Two car thieves wrecked a stolen vehicle after fleeing from police on Monday.

After receiving a report of a stolen vehicle, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police spotted the stolen vehicle in west Charlotte in the early morning on Monday. The car was found at the crossing of West Boulevard and Wilmore. Police tried to perform a traffic stop on the vehicle, but the driver of the vehicle accelerated the car instead. Police initiated a chase which lasted some minutes.

The suspects came to a stop in the 5000 block of Tuckaseegee Road after crashing and rolling the vehicle. Police were then able to arrest the two unidentified suspects who will now face charges relating to the theft.