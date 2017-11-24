Car With 18-Month-Old Inside Stolen in Gaston County

An 18-month-old is safe after the car that the child was in at the time was stolen.

The incident happened in Gaston County on Wednesday evening at around 8:00 p.m. According to reports, the mother of the child was in the car with her boyfriend, her toddler, and the suspect, who was an acquaintance of the family. The suspect then stole the car with the 18-month-old still inside.

The theft allegedly occurred in the 900 block of View Heights Drive in Gastonia. Police were called the scene after the crime and an Amber alert was issued for the child.

Police were able to recover the child safe and unharmed on Thursday morning at around 5:00 a.m. However, the Chevrolet Suburban, that was also towing a boat at the time of the crime, has not yet been recovered.

The Amber Alert was canceled after the discovery of the child.

The suspect was identified as 41-year-old Theodore Roosevelt Lipscomb of 1366 Tom Joye Road in Clover, South Carolina.

Investigations are still taking place, and anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 704-861-8000.