Carjacking and Police Chase Ends in Arrests

Two men were arrested following a carjacking and police chase in west Charlotte.

The incident occurred on Wednesday afternoon at around 4:15 p.m. Police received a call regarding an armed robbery in south Charlotte. According to the victim, she was at a location in the 1300 block of Sharon Road West when two individuals approached her and stole her car at gunpoint. She gave a description of her gray Toyota Solara to police who began to look for the vehicle.

The car was spotted on South Boulevard, and officers attempted to perform a traffic stop. However, the suspects refused to pull over, and police initiated a chase. The two suspects later exited the vehicle and tried to run on foot near Alleghany Street. Police caught both suspects, who were identified as 17-year-old Alfred Goodley and 18-year-old Harrison Hillman.

Both suspects were charged in connection to the robbery, and will be appearing in court on Thursday.