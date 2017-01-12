Cell Phone Video Leads to Arrest

A cell phone video of a drunk driver led police to make an arrest several days later.

The driver of the erratic car was Bailey Ann Smith. She was driving on a road in Union County last week, and was swerving into oncoming traffic, barely missing several cars. A citizen behind her was recording the dangerous driving and later posted the video to social media and sent the video to police. Police got permission to post the video on social media to alert the community to the dangerous driver, although the citizen wished to remain anonymous.

Police saw the same car just days later behaving in the same dangerous fashion, and although the officer who saw it was unable to reach the car because of heavy traffic, other officers in the area were alerted to its presence.

Officers pulled Smith over and performed a field sobriety test, officially determining that the driver was under the influence.

Tony Underwood with the Union County Sheriff’s Office encourages members of the community to call 9-1-1 if an erratic driver is seen. He says he is grateful for the footage as it helped to apprehend a dangerous driver, but says to only record video if there is another passenger in the car who can record safely.

Smith was charged with a DWI, and will also go to trial for other charges that she accrued in December. Her trial was scheduled for March.