Charlotte Couple Admits to Prostituting Girls For Bail Money

A Charlotte couple has admitted to prostituting girls for bail money in 2016.

The incident began two years ago when 24-year-old Zerrell Ross Fuentes was imprisoned for charges relating to a hit and run and gun charges. While in jail, Fuentes and his wife, 25-year-old Brianna Leshay Wright, arranged the crime. Fuentes made phone calls from prison to further their plan.

Three young girls were recruited, and then were escorted to Myrtle Beach by Wright and Tanya Fuentes, the mother of Fuentes. The girls were settled into lodgings in Myrtle Beach by Tanya Fuentes, and then Wright set up meetings online between the customers and the girls.

The couple pleaded guilty to charges of sex trafficking on Tuesday in federal court. The couple now faces a minimum of ten years in prison, and a maximum life sentence.

Tanya Fuentes has also been indicted on federal sex trafficking charges.