Charlotte Dairy Queen Robbed at Gunpoint

Investigations are taking place after a Dairy Queen in Charlotte was robbed at gunpoint.

The restaurant was robbed at around 5:00 p.m. on Monday afternoon. Police arrived at the restaurant, which is located in the 3000 block of Prosperity Church Road, after the armed robbery was reported.

According to reports, a suspect entered the Dairy Queen brandishing a weapon and threatened the employee inside, demanding money. The suspect then fled from the store without receiving any goods. No one was injured as a result of the incident, and nothing was taken.

Police are now investigating the incident. They have not yet released a description of the suspect, and have not yet made any arrests.

Anyone with information relating to the incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.