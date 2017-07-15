Charlotte Man Arrested After Assaulting South Carolina Woman

A Charlotte Man has been arrested after he was accused of assaulting a South Carolina woman on Tuesday.

The incident occurred in Lexington County at the Landmark Apartments. Police received a call reporting an assault, and arrived on the scene shortly afterward.

According to reports, the suspect, 50-year-old Christopher Scott Griffin was at the apartment complex with the woman when they got into an argument. The suspect then assalted the woman, holding her by the throat, and choking her so that she could not breathe. The woman fought back, hitting him with a blunt weapon and forcing him to relinquish his hold.

Police arrested Griffin at the Lanmark Apartments and charged him with attempted murder. He is being held under a $100,000 bond at the Lexington County Detention Center and has been ordered to stay away from the victim and not contact her.