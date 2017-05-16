Charlotte Man Arrested After Exploiting Teenager For Months

A man was arrested after sexually exploiting a teenage girl at a Rock Hill motel for months.

The suspect is 34-year-old Christopher Clyburn. Police reported that Clyburn is accused of having repeated illegal sexual encounters with the 15-year-old victim at the Riverview Road motel in Rock Hill. Reports indicated that these illegal encounters have been occurring since October of 2016. In addition, police confiscated multiple naked and partially naked pictures and other sexual photos of the victim that were in the suspect’s possession.

Initial reports were filed in April, and an investigation followed that took several weeks. After this time, police in York County arrested Clyburn. The arrest took place on Monday, and he was charged with sexual exploitation and second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor. He was booked into the York County Jail without bond.