A Charlotte man has been arrested after sexually abusing two girls for nearly a decade.

According to reports, the two victims were also sisters. Both now in their late teens, the abuse began when the two were as young as eight years old.

Police say that the suspect, 57-year-old Brian Kursonis, began abusing the sisters in 2008. Two years later, the youngest victim told her mother about the abuse. The mother confronted Kursonis about the incident but he denied the accusations at the time. One year later, the mother became suspicious again and once more confronted the suspect. He then admitted to molesting the child.

Last month, seven years after this initial confession, the mother found an inappropriate digital photo of her younger daughter, and decided to go to police. Kursonis was arrested this week and charged with 20 counts of indecent liberties with a child, second-degree forcible rape, and second-degree forcible sexual offense.

The suspect, who had been diagnosed several years earlier for early-onset Alzheimer’s, was featured as part of the PhRMA campaign, but has since been removed.

Authorities say his next court date is scheduled for May 7.