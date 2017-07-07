Charlotte Man Arrested After Strangling Woman

A Charlotte man has been arrested after he was accused of strangling a woman on Thursday.

The incident occurred in the home that the suspect and victim were sharing in the 8300 block of Parkland Circle. Police were called to the scene which was just off of W.T. Harris Boulevard and arrived at around 6:30 p.m. to find the suspect and the victim still on the scene.

According to reports, 24-year-old Colton Threadgill and a woman had entered into an argument during which Threadgill strangled the woman. As the woman tried to escape, the suspect fired a shot with a gun at the floor.

After receiving reports of a domestic violence incident, police arrived and were able to safely escort the woman from the scene while Threadgill put up a brief fight. Police were able to subdue the suspect and placed him under arrest. He was charged with assault on a female, discharging a firearm within city limits, and felony assault by strangulation.

The woman received injuries which were considered to be non-life-threatening.